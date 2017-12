Jodie Sweetin's checkbook won't be getting much fuller anymore, now that a judge has ruled that she owes her ex child support.

The "Fuller House" star was ordered to dish out $2,800 per month to her ex-husband, Morty Coyle for their 7-year-old daughter, Beatrix, TMZ reported on Dec. 19.

According to the report, Morty went to court asking for child support claiming she's now making at least $600,000 per year, largely in part to the Netflix series. When their divorce was finalized in 2016, Jodie said she made $4,000 a month. Morty says he makes only $2,000.

Jodie and Morty's split has hardly been amicable. In September, he claimed that the actress refused to submit to his demands for a drug test, so he has concluded that she's using drugs.

Jodie, who has struggled with drug abuse in the past, is sober, her rep said.

"This is not the first time Mr. Coyle has made ridiculous accusations about Jodie which were utterly untrue," the rep said. "Jodie is fine and will comply with all of the courts' requests and they will see that all of these 'concerns' are completely baseless."

The actress' history with drug abuse has been well-chronicled. In her 2009 book, "UnSweetined," she wrote that she started drinking when she was 14 years old and later moved on to cocaine and ecstasy. She once told the "Today" show that she spent nearly $60,000 on drugs in a nine-month span between 2006 and 2007.

She eventually went to rehab and says that she's remained sober ever since.

"I speak about my experience growing up in the entertainment business, what my life was like after, some of the struggles and things I went through and where my life is today," she told Fashion Style. "It's a story with a message of second chances and turning things around and being able to overcome some adversity."