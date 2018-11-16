Joe Perry has returned home after being hospitalized last weekend following a post-concert collapse.

TMZ reported that the famed Aerosmith guitarist suffered from a combination of allergies and fatigue, which caused him to collapse following a concert with Billy Joel in New York City on Nov. 10. He was taken out on a stretcher.

Joe, 68, is now home resting, the report said.

Initial reports said paramedics worked on Joe for about 40 minutes in his dressing room before giving him oxygen and taking him away on the stretcher. There was panic in the dressing room, and one eyewitness told TMZ, "Joe did not look good."

Joe has reportedly had breathing issues his whole life, and they came to a head that evening. Billy, by the way, was completely unaware of the crisis unfolding backstage and finished his entire set.

Hours after the incident, a rep for the rocker released a statement regarding his condition and informed fans that Joe remained in the hospital, but was stable.

"Following a guest performance during Billy Joel's show last night at Madison Square Garden, Joe Perry experienced shortness of breath and was treated backstage by paramedics who gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to a hospital," the rep explained. "This morning Perry remains in the hospital where he is alert and responsive. The Aerosmith guitarist will be unable to appear today at Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp in Florida and apologizes to those attending. Perry is expected to return to the road later this month."

On Nov. 13, Joe also calmed his fan's fears, tweeting, "Doing well, thanks for all the love and support!"

Immediately after the scary incident, there was speculation that Joe's health could compromise the band's upcoming Las Vegas residency shows, but the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the show's will be unaffected.