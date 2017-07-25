The 1990's are the new black! A reboot of "Blossom" could be in the stars, according to one of the popular show's main stars.

Joey Lawrence says he and Mayim Bialik are in for an onscreen reunion of some kind.

Wonderwall

"We get asked to do that all the time, Mayim and I talk frequently," Joey told Us Weekly. "Mayim is interested in doing some type of reunion with the show and so am I, if we can find the right piece and the right way in for a reboot/reunion, we're both open to it. There's a lot of talk around it, so we'll see!"

He added, "We've talked about and it's abut the public's excitement continuing to grow and we're trying to find the right way in. Then we're down!"

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Joey and Mayim, who now stars in "The Big Bang Theory," played brother and sister on the beloved show, which ran from 1990 to 1995. If a reunion does happen, Joey seems to be covered when it comes to wardrobe.

"I have some of the red flannels that I wore on the big photo shoots, some of the leather jackets from back in the day," he said. "My mom keeps most of the things from back then, she has a ton of stuff."

NBC-TV/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

There seems to be a real thirst for 90s nostalgia these days. A "Full House" reboot recently found its way back to the air in the form of "Fuller House." On July 24, Jennie Garth said there is talk of possibly doing a "Beverly Hills 90210" reboot, too.

"There is always a chance" of a reunion, Jennie told "Today." "Everybody wants to see that now. I love reunions, so I wouldn't be opposed to that."

She also told Us, "We've talked about [a reunion] and played with some ideas. I don't know where the project is now. I don't know if it's going to move forward, but I would be a part of it. I would be a part of it if it came up."