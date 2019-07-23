It looks like the open road wasn't too friendly to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

On Tuesday, the Sports Illustrated model happily told her Instagram followers that she and her husband had rented an RV for a road trip. Within a matter of minutes, though, things went hilariously and horribly wrong with Chrissy laughing while sharing a video of a shattered passenger side window. The side mirror appears to be broken, too.

"I had this amazing idea to rent an RV so we could sleep in our friend's driveway with the kids and not go back and forth to a hotel, lugging all our baby crap," she captioned the dueling videos, one from before the trip and one during the trip. "I've always wanted to do a cross-country trip but figured just heading upstate would be a good start! These two videos were taken 5 minutes apart."

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

What happened isn't known, but Chrissy said no one was sitting in the passenger seat when the incident happened.

"For the record, john or I were not driving!!!," she said on Instagram.

The day started out much better, with John smiling in the first video, saying, "I'm a motor home driver now."

You know what they say: some people just weren't cut out for life on the road.