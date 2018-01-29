There's a chance that John Leguizamo's name could be on a ballot in Texas.

While speaking to The Daily Beast recently, John said he isn't opposed to giving up his line of work to become a public servant and run for political office.

"You know, I love what I do. I would hate to give it up. But if I could I would run for office in Texas," he said. "I would run someplace heinous to make a difference. Yes, I would run if my celebrity could get me elected, to get rid of gerrymandering and to allow people to teach Latino history in Texas which is 39 percent Latino and around 12 percent black, so we people of color are the majority. Why are we so beaten down there?"

Because of his outspoken distaste for President Donald Trump, John has been in the crosshairs of his supporters. But, he isn't backing down and believes the commander-in-chief is "not fit to be president."

"I don't think he's a fit man. I don't think he's sane enough to be president," John said. "He tries to separate and divide, and a lot of the time I feel he's doing [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's bidding."

The host of "Latin History for Morons" said he wants to take his show on the road before the midterm elections in 2018.

"American democracy has never been tested in the way Trump is testing it: criminality, cronyism, enriching himself, attacking the press, questioning the validity of facts," he said. "We're being saved in states like California, who are protecting sanctuary cities against assaults by the White House on what we respect, value, and hold decent."

He later added, "Remember when Bush seemed the most horrible human being? Well, he gave us Obama. If we survive Trump he could give us someone amazing."

On Jan. 29, he was asked by the New York Post if he was serious about a potential run at a Texas office.

"Yes, absolutely," he told Page Six. "As long as we are living in dark times, I'm willing to sacrifice my career for public service, but more importantly, I want to get the right political leaders in office."