John Mayer was granted a temporary restraining order against an obsessed man who has been allegedly harassing and stalking him for six months.

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / REX/Shutterstock

The DailyMail.com obtained court papers on Tuesday in which the singer says Ryan Jeremy Knight, of North Carolina, has made several disturbing threats on social media to both him and his team.

Over time, the messages have become more violent, John claims, citing one in which he claims Ryan threatened to kill him and tried to attend an event John was at in June.

Among the alleged messages: "You step from me again and I will kill you;" "All ya had to do was be my pal;" "I'm everywhere like god;" and "PS watch your back." Other messages indicated that he was going to kill others.

He also referenced serial killers Ted Bundy and Mark David Chapman in messages.

John argued that the messages have left him fearing for his life and caused him emotional distress.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

The Daily Mail said Ryan is no stranger to the law, as he was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, last March for felony stalking, and in June 2017 for misdemeanor stalking.