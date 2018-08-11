John Mayer, 40, may need to think about stepping up his home security.

The "Your Body is a Wonderland" singer's home near Beverly Hills was burglarized in broad daylight on Aug. 10.

According to TMZ, the robbery took place in the early afternoon with his bedroom window smashed for access.

Luckily, John wasn't home, but a security guard in the area called the police after discovering the broken window around noon.

Local law enforcement claims that John's house was "ransacked" during the break in.

The robber, or robbers, allegedly stole between $100-200K worth of property, including some of John's music equipment and expensive collector's watches.

Frost. ❄️@prsguitars #silversky A post shared by John Mayer 💎 (@johnmayer) on Mar 6, 2018 at 4:37pm PST

As of now, the police have not caught or arrested anyone for the crime.

John is just one of many celebs who've been robbed as of late with a solid string of A-list burglaries occurring in Los Angeles since last year.

Intruders took $820K worth of cash and jewelry from Usher back in April, while Jason Derulo, Hilary Duff, Michael B. Jordan, ASAP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Emmy Rossum, Alanis Morissette and Nicki Minaj all got hit in 2017.