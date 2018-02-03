"Fuller House" star John Stamos paid an emotional tribute on Instagram to dear friend, Jimmy-Jo Rush of the sixties surf rock group, Papa Doo Run Run.

Stamos, 54, posted a classic photo of himself and the singer of the West Coast surf band, who passed on January 24, from complications of chemotherapy, according to the band's FB page.

"#RIP One of my best friends, Jimi Jo Rush. A brother, hero and mentor. Turned me on to Surf Music w/ his band Papa Doo Run Run at Disneyland, changing my life forever," Stamos captioned next to the photo. "Generous to a fault, sadly leaving the fam with some debt. If you feel it, check out Gofundme, link in bio. God Bless you Jimi Jo- the world will never be the same!"

The actor is asking fans to donate to Rush's GoFundMe page, where the family is trying to raise $10,000 to cover funeral costs and family debt.

The fund has already raised $7,800 in just two days! On the page, the "Full House" alum calls Rush a "ROCK," who was "charismatic and colorful, and to [him], bigger than life."

He added that Rush "had confidence that far exceeded his talent — but who needs talent when you're as cool as James Dean, Dennis Wilson and Mick Jagger all rolled into one."

Even more, Stamos explained how Rush had also been his father's best friend, as well as his own, and how he "watched over me, protected me and helped shape who I am today."

Stamos continued, "And not just me, he was good to so many people that were lucky enough to enter his life. The most generous man I ever met - generous to a fault. He'd give you his last dollar and the tank top off his back. Sadly, his overly generous ways left his lovely wife, Debbie Rush, and his family, with little but happy memories."

On the band's Facebook page it is revealed how Rush had been treated for throat cancer years ago, but that his death was sadly also a byproduct of the treatment, that "scar tissue from the chemo and radiation" was just too "devastating."

"For the past couple of years he was in constant pain, had difficulty swallowing, and extremely frustrated with the whole ordeal," he goes on to say. "He took some time off from the band to heal and hopefully make himself strong again, but he never got there. He fell asleep last night and just never woke up, making a peaceful transition to the afterlife. God speed, Jimi-Jo."

Rush leaves behind his wife Debbie and his daughter Kathy (from another relationship), and his brother, Charlie.