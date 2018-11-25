Jon Gosselin is ready for the Christmas season to begin. And he's made it clear he wants son Collin to be a big part of it.

On Nov. 25, the former reality TV star shared a photo of himself, Collin -- who's been living in a facility away from his seven siblings for more than two years now since being sent there by mom Kate Gosselin in 2016 -- daughter Hannah, longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad and Colleen's kids, Jesse and Jordan, at Reinhart's Christmas Tree Farm in Bernville, Pennsylvania.

"Found our tree 🌲 let the holidays begin!!!!" Jon captioned the happy photo.

The pic comes just a few weeks after Jon filed for full legal and physical custody of his 14 year old son, who's one of Jon and Kate's sextuplets. The former couple, who split in 2009, also have 18-year-old twins Maddie and Cara, who live with their reality TV star mom, Kate, like their younger siblings aside from Hannah -- who Us Weekly reports has lived with Jon for nearly a year now.

Jon wants Collin to move in with him and Hannah when he is released from his inpatient program at an undisclosed facility for kids with special needs, Us Weekly reported.

Back on Nov. 4, Jon shared a photo with Collin and Hannah on Instagram "Had a good weekend visit with Collin at home!" he captioned the joyful snapshot.

The next day, Jon posted a pic of a smiling Collin at the barber.

"A HUGE thank you to Eric Rodriguez @ebarber828 at Mike and Joes Barber shop for welcoming my son Collin home with a fresh new cut!!! Eric has cut my hair for 20 plus years. #family #teammikeandjoes I appreciate everything Eric and Everyone at Mike and Joes has done for me and my family over the years. Thank you guys for being there!!!" Jon captioned the pic.