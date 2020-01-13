The Las Vegas entertainment scene was burnin' up over the weekend with dueling bachelor and bachelorette parties that were attended by the Jonas Brothers and their wives.

Prodip Guha / Hindustan Times via Getty Images

In 2018, the Jonas Brothers' longtime drummer, Jack Lawless, announced that he and Helena Cassilly had gotten engaged. Over the weekend, the couple headed to Las Vegas for one final hurrah before their big day.

According to Sin City spies, Nick, Joe and Kevin were all on hand while Jack whooped it up at the newly-opened Mayfair Supper Club. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the men were among a group of 14 living it up inside the Bellagio hotspot, where the drummer was brought on stage at one point for a blindfolded lap dance.

Barry Brecheisen / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

While this was going on, Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra, and Joe's wife, Sophie Turner, were just down the famed Las Vegas Strip getting an eyeful of their own, taking in the Thunder from Down Under male revue as part of Helena's bachelorette bash. Interestingly enough, several reports claim Nick actually recommended that the ladies check out the buff blokes as part of their revelry.

"They had a terrific time. They were getting really into it. They stood up and were cheering," a spy told Page Six of the girls' party. "Priyanka was a little bit more reserved and had never seen anything like it. Sophie was standing up and taking pictures and they were cheering for Helena."

GC Images

Local Las Vegas reports say one scantily-clad male dancer brought Helena on stage for a suggestive dance.

After the show, the women posed in the lobby of the theater next to a sign that read, "What Happens In Vegas Happens At Thunder."

Las Vegas marriage records indicate Jack and Helena tied the knot on Monday.