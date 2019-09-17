Jonathan Van Ness and Jameela Jamil are both pretty in pink.

On Sunday night, the "Queer Eye" star attended Netflix's Creative Arts Emmys after party while donning a strapless hot pink Rochas dress that fell to the floor.

Pop culture fans likely remembered that they just saw the $2,100 dress from Rochas' pre-fall 2019 collection, as "The Good Place" actress wore the same gown to the launch of Yves Saint Laurent's new Libre fragrance during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9.

On Monday, the actress noticed the reality TV star wearing the familiar frock and took to her Instagram to post a side-by-side image.

"YOU DON'T NEED TO SAY IT! I KNOW @jvn WORE IT BEST BENCHES!," Jameela wrote, adding the hashtag "We Slay All Day."

Jonathan quickly replied, "Omggg queen great minds tho and the pocket game was next level." He later posted on his Instagram Story a side-by-side, writing, "Fierceness in abundance."