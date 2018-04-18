Taylor Swift knows haters gonna hate -- but now a judge is one of them.

In March, Taylor's attorneys pushed to recoup more than $70,000 in legal fees after judge Michael Fitzgerald threw out a "Shake It Off" lawsuit brought by two songwriters who'd claimed that Taylor's wildly successful, award-winning lead single from her "1989" album ripped off lyrics from one of their songs.

Now the judge has not only denied her demands for repayment but also admonished her for asking for all that money, The Blast reports.

According to Judge Fitzgerald, Taylor, 28, isn't entitled to any money from the men who sued her and shouldn't have even asked for them to pony up.

"The Court is comfortable in concluding that the singer and songwriters of 'Shake It Off' (which is on an album, of which more than 10 million units have been sold worldwide) are perfectly capable of bearing the approximately $75,000 in attorneys' fees that they request through the present Motion," the judge wrote in his decision, which was delivered on April 16, according to The Blast.

"There are very few recording artists, if any, who have a greater interest than Ms. Swift in a robust regime of copyright law. Be careful what you wish for," he warned.

But the judge wasn't done yet! He had even more to say while handing down his decision against Taylor.

"Although the Court disagreed with Plaintiffs, their litigation position was neither frivolous nor objectively unreasonable," the judge wrote, according to The Blast.

Judge Fitzgerald also revealed he'd rather have sided with the guys suing Taylor than grant her demand to be reimbursed for her legal fees.

"Put more bluntly, if the Court's only choice were between awarding fees to Defendants based on the Complaint or fees to Plaintiffs based on the Motion," the judge wrote, "the Court would without hesitation award the fees to Plaintiffs."

The drama started when songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler accused Taylor of stealing lyrics from their 2001 song "Playas Gon' Play." The Blast reported that the words "players, they gonna play, and haters, they gonna hate" appear in both songs.

Taylor's attorneys claimed that the men demanded $30 million from the singer and threatened to file a lawsuit if she didn't pay up. Taylor refused and her team warned the men that they shouldn't sue her because their case was unfounded. They did sue -- and lost.