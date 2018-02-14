Julianne Hough has gone red on Valentine's Day.

The "Dancing With the Stars" judge has long flaunted signature blonde locks, but she took to Instagram on Feb. 14 to show off a new fiery red hair color.

David Buchan / Variety / REX/Shutterstock

"I have never felt more like ME than I do right now!! I have always felt like a red head my whole life, even to the point that I've thought that my future daughter would 100% be a red head!" she captioned a series of photos.

She continued, "I've seriously talked about doing this for 6 years, ask anyone who knows me...and now that I'm on this new journey, exploring and finding out who I truly am, I said screw it! I feel more feminine and alive and I love it!"

She then thanked her hairstylist at Los Angeles' Nine Zero One salon for "making my hair dreams come true!"

Julianne has included red highlights in her hair in the past -- but nothing this dramatic.

Her Instagram followers seemed to give her new hair color the thumbs up. Just an hour after posting the photos of her new look, she had over 200,000 likes. Some fans called her new 'do "stunning" and "beautiful."

As the kids say, it's "straight fire."