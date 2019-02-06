Less than a week after he was brutally attacked in Chicago in an apparent hate crime, Jussie Smollett is back in the Windy City on the set of "Empire."

TMZ noted that Jussie flew back to Chicago on Sunday following his show in Los Angeles. He's already filmed a scene for the Fox show and did a table read, all while security was present.

Broadway World/REX/Shutterstock

Jussie told police that he was leaving a Subway sandwich shop around 2 AM on Jan. 29 when two men wearing ski masks allegedly beat him, poured a chemical on him and placed a noose around his neck during the attack. The incident shook Hollywood.

While in town, detectives want to meet with Jussie again.

The actor is apparently staying in the same apartment complex where he was living on Jan. 29, TMZ said.

ABC 7 Chicago reported on Feb. 6 that police have found additional surveillance video from the Streeterville neighborhood where the alleged attack occurred, but the new video does not show the violence.

The ABC report also said police are looking at stores in the area to see if rope was purchased and by whom. Police also noted that the rope found around the actor's neck was similar to that used for a clothes line.

During the alleged attack, the men yelled "MAGA Country," Jussie told police.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The attack came eight days after the actor received a disturbing racist and homophobic letter in the mail.

"Let me start by saying that I'm OK," Jussie told ESSENCE in statement on last week. "My body is strong but my soul is stronger. More importantly I want to say thank you. The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words."

"I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level," he continued. "Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served.

"As my family stated, these types of cowardly attacks are happening to my sisters, brothers and non-gender conforming siblings daily. I am not and should not be looked upon as an isolated incident. We will talk soon and I will address all details of this horrific incident, but I need a moment to process. Most importantly, during times of trauma, grief and pain, there is still a responsibility to lead with love. It's all I know. And that can't be kicked out of me."