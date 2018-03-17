Newly divorced Tarek El Moussa is moving on with a new Southern California plush home.

Rex USA

The 36-year-old "Flip or Slop" star just put down $2.8 million on a bachelor pad in Costa Mesa. The home-size man-cave comes with smart home technology that has controls for rooms and surround sound, also an electric car charging station - and, like every bach-pad needs, a private pool/spa, reports The Blast. The new 3,010-square-foot spot boasts four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

"What I find most interesting is that he chose a home that needed no renovations," luxury real estate agent Jennifer Susanne Sommers, told Realtor.com, adding, "His family home was a two-year renovation project."

The deal was made final on Feb. 21, only weeks after he and Christiana, 34, put the final touches on their divorce - Tarek got the yacht while Christina holds on to the $2 million home in Yorba Linda, California.

Getty Images North America

Drew Henry, a "Flip or Flop" fan and founder of Design Dudes, explained to Realtor.com: "This house is made for parties, from the open concept to the outdoor-indoor living to the amazing pool and fire pit," he said, and then added, "To me, this house says, 'I'm ready to live the bachelor life.' This divorce has been hard on Tarek, filled with drama and also heavily connected to their shared business. Now that it's final, you can tell he is ready to relax by his new pool and hang out with some friends."

The pair share custody of their daughter, Taylor, 7, and son, Brayden, 2 -- Christina has already begun moving on from the split, as she is now with British TV presenter Ant Anstead.