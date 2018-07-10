If Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin need a little coaching before they officially tie the knot, they don't need to go far — the beloved church they both attend is offering marriage preparation courses.

The courses at The Hillsong Church in Los Angeles are for couples "exploring the possibility of marriage," according to The Blast.

The marriage prep courses consist of six two-hour sessions to help committed couples "build strong foundations for their future together."

Justin and Hailey got engaged on July 7 in the Bahamas after several months of dating.

The couple remained tight-lipped about the engagement for nearly two days, but Justin poured his heart out to his bride-to-be on Instagram on July 9.

"Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple: Hailey, I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," he captioned a series of images of her sitting on his lap. "I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make."

He continued, "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet! It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!"

On July 10, it was reported that Justin sat down with actor Stephen Baldwin, Hailey's dad, to get his permission before popping the question. Sources said Justin and Stephen chatted several weeks ago, so the engagement wasn't exactly a rash decision.

Stephen, a born-again Christian and minister, believes the pop star has the same Christian values that he and Hailey share.

Hailey broke her silence about the engagement on Twitter on July 9.

"Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!," she wrote. "No words could ever express my gratitude."