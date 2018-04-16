Justin Bieber is in the clear in regards to a physical incident he was allegedly involved in at Coachella over the weekend.

TMZ reported that Justin punched a man in the face and then threw him against a wall after the man grabbed a woman by the throat at a party. Reports indicated that Justin was at a party when a man walked in, spotted a woman there and "went ballistic." It's believed the man and the woman were formerly in a relationship.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The man apparently grabbed the woman by the throat and wouldn't release her. Justin and his friends shouted at the man to release her, but he refused, shouting obscenities at the singer.

On April 16, two days after the incident, TMZ reported that Justin won't face any criminal charges over the incident because the man isn't pressing charges. Further, cops can't completely confirm that Justin hurling a punch at the man. Police supposedly couldn't find witnesses at the party who said they Biebs actually throwing a punch.

No one reported the choking, so there were no arrests. As far as police are concerned, the matter is closed.

It's not known if Justin knew the woman at the party.