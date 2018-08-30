There is one less lonely lip in the world these days — Justin Bieber is now sporting himself a mustache.

The singer was pictured leaving church with his fiancee Hailey Baldwin on Wednesday rocking a floral button-up shirt tucked into dark high-waisted slacks. His lip toupee (and the fact that his pants were unzipped) caught all the attention.

BKNY / BACKGRID

On Aug. 30, Justin rocked another floral shirt with his lip caterpillar while running errands with Hailey.

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

The Biebs seemed in his element and was happy to take pictures with fans. Fans online, though, seemed to have mixed opinions about the upper lip hair.

"Justin Bieber these days is like that guy from high school who thought he'd always be cute so he started dressing like a dweeb and grew out a weak scrappy mustache," one person said.

"I cringe everytime I see a pic of Justin Bieber with that ugly mustache of his," one said.

Another said, "Shave your mustache im begging you.

One critic tweeted to Hailey, "Just bc he's Justin Bieber doesn't mean you need to put up with his mustache."

Daddy/X17online.com

Some people, though, seemed to like the look.

"Justin Bieber looks hot with his gnarly lil mustache. there. i said it," one person said.

Another said. "Is it just me, or is Justin Bieber hot… with the long hair and mustache??"