Earlier this week, multiple reports indicated that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were in couple's therapy. It turns out that that wasn't their idea.

Page Six reported on Dec. 22 that it was Justin's pastor Carl Lentz who advised them to go to counseling. Carl, who heads up the Hillsong megachurch, is reportedly a bit of a father figure to Justin.

In July, TMZ said that during Justin's two-year Purpose tour, Carl often traveled to visit Justin, particularly when he was feeling lonely. He became "a guiding presence in Justin's life," the report stated. Previous reports said that the relationship between Justin and Carl was "intense."

Selena is also close with Carl, as she often attends Hillsong.

Not everyone is reportedly happy about the "Jelena" reunion though. Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Selena's mother, Mandy Teefey, was hospitalized after finding out that her daughter was again getting serious with Justin, someone she disapproves of.

TMZ reported that Mandy had a heated conversation with her daughter last week after Selena told her that she and Justin were in couple's therapy. Many then realized that the relationship was hardly a fling.

"Mandy flipped," TMZ said, adding that she voluntarily transported to a Los Angeles hospital to get checked out. Mandy was released that same day.

In addition to her mother, Selena's family is famously not fans of Justin either.

In October, a family member told TMZ, "Justin is a vile human and will never be accepted by us. As long as she is even speaking to him in any way, it is not only disrespectful to everyone around her, it is disrespectful to herself."