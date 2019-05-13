This is one Australian party trick that Kacey Musgraves would like to kick to the curb!

During a concert Down Under on Sunday, fans of the country star encouraged her to do a "shoey," wish consists of drinking a beer out of a shoe. The Grammy winner, though, wasn't having any of it.

"No way," she told the audience, who was chanting "shoey, shoey, shoey."

Kacey also dubbed the drinking act "disgusting."

"I'm not f------ drinking out of your shoe," she told one audience member. "You could have athlete's foot or something."

She also showed the crowd her open-toed stiletto sandals, telling the crowd, "News flash, that wouldn't work for me."

The "shoey" has become synonymous with Australian crowd. Last year, rapper Post Malone did a "shoey" out of a fan's footwear during a concert.

While many fans were disappointed in Kacey's decision, a lot of others supported her.

"I'm so proud of Kacey for not doing the shoey," one Sydney-based twitter user wrote.

"Don't you dare think you can demand kacey musgraves to do a shoey!!!," another said. "That behaviour is tacky and not cute at the same time."

Another was dismayed at the audience, which she was a part of.

"I can't believe we, as an audience, almost bullied @KaceyMusgraves into doing a shoey on stage tonight," the fan tweeted. "Oh what a world, indeed."