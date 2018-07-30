Kanye West's father has been diagnosed with cancer.

TMZ reported on July 29 that Ray West is fighting prostate cancer -- and sources tell the site that his famous son "dropped everything to help his dad" after learning the news.

Dominique Maitre/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Ray -- who divorced Kanye's late mother, Donda, when the rapper was a young boy -- is receiving medical treatment in Los Angeles, sources tell TMZ. At this point, the site adds, it appears that Ray is doing well and that his treatments are working.

A few days earlier, Radar Online reported that Ray had stomach cancer, but TMZ insists this is inaccurate. The initial information came from Ray's former wife. "[Kanye's] dad is sick with stomach cancer," the rapper's onetime stepmom, Cheryl Carmichael West, told Radar. She also told the site that Ray was diagnosed last spring.

Marc Piasecki / GC Images

Kanye was last publicly photographed with Ray in March when they were spotted heading to lunch at Nobu Malibu together.

The same day TMZ published the health crisis story, it revealed that just as Kanye's been supporting his dad, he's also been supporting his staff.

TMZ reports that Kanye took his whole Yeezy team to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, on July 28 for what an insider described as a "Yeezy retreat." Kanye even joined his employees -- there were about 100 of them, TMZ adds -- for the fun day out and was spotted on a go-kart ride during their adventures.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

It seems he really disconnected in order to be present with his team -- a peek at Twitter reveals Kanye didn't tweet at all that day!