Kanye West wanted it his way or else at the Ralph Lauren party on Friday: boot a certain reporter from the venue, or he's out!

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ is reporting that the hip hop star was out on the red carpet at the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Fashion Show in Central Park, when a person speaking for him passed the threat on to what appeared like an event organizer.

Apparently, West then got in there to push the point home and how he wanted the "reporter in question" kicked out of the place, NOW!

West walked back through the red carpet and confronted the reporter, saying, "Ralph Lauren would be very ashamed that you asked that last question." To which the reporter calmly replied, "I apologize."

Zach Hilty/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

But West wasn't having it, explaining, "no, you have to go."

TMZ was told that the disagreement was because of a question said reporter asked about the feud between Kim Kardashian West and Tyson Beckford. This is in reference to last month when Beckford threw shade Kim's way over her body, inciting her to blast back by commenting, "Sis we all know why you don't care for it," which many construed as homophobic.

The reporter reportedly quickly ducked out of the event before she was sent out.

Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Tyson, however, was elsewhere at the time of the incident, actually, it turns out, at another celebrity battle: the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj one, making headlines over at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party. And according to TMZ, Beckford said that while he didn't see the fight, he added, "I carry a gun. I'm not allowed to get in fights."

