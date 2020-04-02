And cut! Katharine McPhee gave her husband, David Foster, an impromptu haircut during a daily Instagram Live performance.

Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

In the video, Kat was seem trimming her man's silver hair, saying, "The update is I cut your hair."

David said, "She did an amazing job — look at this!"

The difference is subtle. "It's just a minor adjustment," Kat said.

David continued to praise Kat's cutting skills.

"She did a great, great job," he said. "My hair was getting so long. I was starting to look like Einstein!"

For two weeks, David and Kat, who married in June 2019, have been putting on nightly concerts on Instagram while self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"You don't know who might show up or what songs we'll be covering 👀 Email us your requests at fostersongrequests@gmail.com and tell us who you wanna see join us!" she said when she announced the social media shows last month.

Since beginning the concept, their Instagram performances have featured appearances by John Legend and Perrie Edwards of Little Mix.

In perhaps the best moment thus far, Kat sang Mariah Carey's song "Hero" in honor of healthcare workers.

"Appreciate you so much!! Thank you for singing my song so beautifully (and of course bravo to the maestro David Foster on the piano)," Mariah tweeted Kat. "Take care and stay safe!"