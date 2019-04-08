Kate Hudson is pushing hard to lose that post-baby weight.

Recently the actress shared a video of a unique workout to her Instagram page, showing her doing a difficult variation of a push-up.

"Gettin stronger....! @nicolewinhoffer kicking my [butt]," she captioned the video while using hashtags to promote her Fabletics brand.

Kate's trainer, Nicole Winhoffer, also posted the video of Kate doing what she called "The Serpent."

"Low Impact Dynamic Stretch Toning activates our fascia and reshapes our bodies in new ways," Nicole said. "Also it's really sexy."

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Since giving birth to Rani Rose in October, Kate has been adamant about getting back in shape. In December she joined Weight Watchers as their new ambassador.

"It came at a perfect time for me, because at this point after having three babies it's like sense memory. You want to start getting back into shape and to get strong again and focus on your own personal health," she told People magazine at the time. "It's hard when you have babies. Everyone comes before you, and you have to find that time to just focus in on yourself."

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

After posting the workout video of "The Serpent," some of Kate's famous pals chimed in.

"Wow! Get it girl!! This is so hard to do!!," former "Housewives" star Gretchen Rossi said.

Brooklyn Decker commented, "My toothpick arms would collapse and I would die."

Even Ed Helms said, "Wow. I can't do that. I just tried and I wound up pulling 9 muscles, tearing 2 ligaments and farting a little."