Less than a year after they began dating, Kate Walsh has ended things with her 33-year-old boyfriend, Trevor Davis.

In Touch reported the news on Aug. 16, saying that it all came down to family and future. The couple began dating last summer.

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Kate, 49, "really wanted a baby, but Trevor wasn't ready, so she dumped him," a source said. "Kate's sad. She thought Trevor was the one and that they were on the same page about kids, but things changed."

The "Grey's Anatomy" alum still has her eye on starting a family, despite being suddenly single.

"She's open to adopting or going the surrogate route," the source said. "She doesn't want to wait any longer to be a parent."

The former couple first met last year through mutual friends and immediately hit it off. They moved fast, too.

"He's already introduced Kate to his mom," a source told Life & Style at the time, "and she totally approves of Kate!"

When they began dating, they appeared occasionally on each other's social media pages.

In June 2016 he referred to the actress as "my girl."