Katharine McPhee shut down a fan who slammed her singing skills on Twitter on Saturday.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

The fan took issue with Kat's performance on her husband David Foster's live concert album, "An Intimate Evening with David Foster." On the album, Kat covers "To Love You More," a song originally written by David for Céline Dion.

"Dear @katharinemcphee don't EVER sing 'to love you more'!!! The fact that @officialdfoster would let you butcher that song - a classic at that, WOW!" the fan wrote. The former "American Idol" contestant tweeted back a short video of her singing a high note.

"I'd like to see you try this, bitch," she wrote.

The initial tweet appears to have been deleted.

Katharine, 35, is no stranger to clapping back at fans who try to troll her. After she and David, 70, got engaged in 2018, fans couldn't stop talking about their age difference, and the fact that he mentored her on "American Idol" in 2006.

"Y'all should be worrying more about registering to vote and midterm elections than who's marrying me. thank you for coming to my TED talk," she tweeted at the time.

Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Katharine often pokes fun at the couple's 35-year age difference, as do David's children.

After the couple announced their engagement on Instagram, David's daughter Erin, 35, commented, "Mommmyyy." Sara Foster, 37, wrote, "Out of the country. What did I miss?"

Before David and Kat tied the knot, a Twitter user asked Erin if it was "awkward" with Kat as a potential stepmom.

"I've started saying I'm 31, so now she's 3 years older than me. Im a problem solver," Erin said. Kat quipped back, "Stop blowing my age cover! the day we say i do, i'm shipping you and your sister off to Switzerland."