Rise and shine! When many night owls are going to bed, Kathie Lee Gifford is waking up for the day.

She wakes up every single day at 2 a.m. What's more impressive is she does this without an alarm clock!

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The 64-year-old TV legend was speaking to co-host Sheinelle Jones about her morning ritual on "Today" on April 17.

"No, I'm not a snoozer," she said before jokingly referencing her age. "I don't even have an alarm. I've been doing it for… since the 1800s before there were alarm clocks!"

She said she "never" has concerns about oversleeping.

AdMedia / Splash News

Kathie said she has a specific routine every day. First, she wakes up at 2 a.m. (which it still baffling!). "Then I lay there and pray for sinners like you, Sheinelle," she joked. "I pray, you know. I strategize. I think. I linger."

At about 4 a.m,, when the rest of the world is still sleeping, Kathie finally gets out of bed and takes the dogs out for a walk.

As Kathie says, "You snooze, you lose."