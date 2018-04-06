Oh, the memories!

Ahead of performing in her one-woman show "Finding My Voice" in London this month, Kathleen Turner has been reminiscing about her past in Hollywood -- the good and the bad.

Her show, she teased during an April 6 appearance on Britain's "Lorraine," features "stories and things that I haven't talked about a lot... and oh, just stories about some of the films and the adventures that happened."

When her "Romancing the Stone" and "The Jewel of the Nile" co-stars Michael Douglas and Danny DeVito were brought up, Kathleen lit up, saying, "Oh, they're my pals. It was always the three of us and we were rather naughty at times."

Though she declined to elaborate, MailOnline reported that in December, Kathleen, 63, opened up about how she and Michael, 73, had fallen for one another while making 1984's "Romancing the Stone" and were even, she said, "falling in love."

But it came to an abrupt halt when his first wife, Diandra Luker -- from whom he was estranged at the time -- came to visit and made it clear she was trying to reconcile with her husband.

"We had a wild crush on each other. At that time I was unattached and Michael was separated from his wife Diandra, so I thought this was a go. We were in the process of falling in love -- fervent, longing looks and heavy flirtation. Then Diandra came down and reminded me he was still married," Kathleen told MailOnline's FEMAIL.

"We were in a hotel in Valencia having dinner when she arrived. That gave her a chance to say in front of me, 'You know we're still married and I have no intention of ending it,'" Kathleen recalled.

"I thought, 'That's that.' The last thing I'd do to another woman is interfere in that. I felt sick," Kathleen admitted. "It was thrilling to be falling in love, then I felt I'd been kicked in the stomach."

But it was all for the best, she explained. "In truth, he was a misogynist. We had lunch not long ago and he may be different now, but I don't think he would've liked me finding my power as his wife so, you know, it's probably a good thing."

During her appearance on "Lorraine," she also briefly touched on the one co-star she clashed with during her long career: Burt Reynolds.

"That's the only time I've really had a hard time working with someone. I do not think it was due to me," she explained of their pairing in 1988's "Switching Channels." "I suppose I've been fortunate -- I've always seemed to have good relationships with everyone. But it sure didn't work with him."

Asked by host Christine Lampard if it was a "personality clash," Kathleen quipped, "Oh, at least!" then shut it down. "It's old news," she said.

She also talked about playing Chandler Bing's dad -- drag performer Helena Handbasket -- on "Friends."

"[Producer] David Crane asked me if I would play Chandler's father. And I thought, 'A woman playing a man playing a woman. I haven't done that before.' It was so much fun. But heavens to Betsy they used a full can of hairspray on me each day. Yuck."

Kathleen also revealed that in her one-woman show, which runs from April 17 to May 6, she'll discuss being diagnosed with debilitating rheumatoid arthritis while in her 30s and how doctors initially told her she'd spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair.