Kelly Bensimon is turning up the heat on her social media page.

The former "Real Housewives Of New York" star posted multiple bikini'd photos to Instagram from her recent vacation in Saint Barths, and all the snaps managed to show off the 50-year-old's amazingly toned body.

"Fun in the sun," she captioned an image while donning a white one-piece swimsuit on a private beach.

On the ensuing days, the former reality TV star cranked up the temperature, sharing beach-background images in which she donned two-piece bikinis that showed off her enviable physique.

"Seas the day!," she wrote alongside an image in which she wore a colorful two-piece at the Cheval Blanc luxury hotel.

In the images, Kelly wore little makeup.

As impressive as her svelte body was her collection of bathing suits. Several days after her vacation began, Kelly posted a quick video of her donning a pink bikini from Elizabeth Hurley's swimwear collection.

"Pink is my color," she wrote.

Perhaps not surprising given the kind of amazing shape she's in, Kelly also got in a workout while she was in the French-speaking Caribbean island.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"I actually changed my [workout] routine recently," she told Us weekly in 2017. "My oldest daughter started going to SoulCycle. I started going to classes with her and my body started changing."

"I think a lot of women exhaust themselves and they age a lot quicker," she continued, adding that switching up her routine was a "game changer."