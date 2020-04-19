The coronavirus pandemic is forcing Kelly Ripa to get creative with her makeup. Thankfully her daughter, Lola, is there to help.

While chatting with dancer Tiler Peck in an Instagram Live ballet session, the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host said she's basically out of beauty products, so she's resorted to raiding her 18-year-old daughter's cosmetics before remotely hosting her morning show from her home.

"I keep putting on my daughter's self-tanner, thinking that will help," she said. "All of my clothes, all of my hair products, and all of my makeup is locked in the studio, which is closed because of everything that is going on."

She added, "I realized it was such a blessing to have this place to keep everything. So now I'm just in an 18-year-old self-tanner and workout clothes."

This is hardly the first time Kelly has literally stolen Lola's style. Just last week she said she ran out of things to wear, so she perused her daughter's closet.

"I'm now in my daughter's clothes," she said on her daytime show. "It's gone there."

In addition to giving Kelly access to her closet and cosmetics, Lola is hands-on in assisting with her mom's on-camera appearance.

"My daughter learned how to do my hair using the tie of your bathrobe," Kelly said. "She watched a TikTok video on how to do hair by wrapping your hair around the bathrobe tie. And my daughter did my hair!"

Kelly has previously noted that she is quarantining with her husband, Mark Consuelos, and their three children, Michael, 22, Lola and Joaquin, 17.

"It's honestly not as bad as I thought," Lola told Ryan Seacrest last month. "I think we're all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great."

After Ryan asked Lolo if she'd learned anything new about her parents under the circumstances, the teenager said, "I don't know. They do weird things all the time, so it's not anything new. I'm remembering everything I forgot at college!"