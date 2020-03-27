Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter is getting used to temporarily being back under the same roof as her family.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Lola Consuelos has been quarantining with her parents and two brothers — Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17. Prior to the "stay at home" order in New York, where the family resides, Lola had been living away while attending New York University.

On Friday, the 18-year-old appeared alongside her mom on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" and dished about "being under lockdown" with her family.

"It's honestly not as bad as I thought," she told her mom's co-host Ryan Seacrest. "I think we're all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great."

Kelly is currently hosting the show remotely, as many talk show hosts are doing to prevent the spread of the virus.

After Ryan asked Lolo if she'd learned anything new about her parents under the circumstances, she said, "I don't know. They do weird things all the time, so it's not anything new. I'm remembering everything I forgot at college!"

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Still, most of Lola's time is still spent on her school work, as her classes are being conducted online.

When she's not studying, though, she's watching Netflix, YouTube or using TikTok.

"I wasn't on TikTok, and then everyone started to go on TikTok, so now I'm on it, and now I can't get off of it," Lola said. "I'm hooked."

She added, "These videos are insane, and watching what these families are doing when they're all together is honestly so entertaining!"

Despite the entertainment, Lola will not be using her own family as TikTok fodder.

"You have a better chance of doing a TikTok video with Lola than we have of doing a TikTok video with Lola!," Kelly told Ryan. "That I can guarantee you."