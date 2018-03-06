Kendall Jenner was hospitalized before appearing at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday, March 4.

According to The Blast, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" was in Los Angeles preparing for the weekend when she "suffered a bad reaction to a vitamin drip." Kendall immediately checked herself into Cedars Sinai Hospital in Beverly Hills. There, she received a vitamin infusion.

The reality TV star-turned-model was released shortly after.

Kendall's past health issues are fairly well known -- She's acknowledged that she's struggled with anxiety and sleep paralysis.

Kendall certainly didn't look any worse for wear when she attended an Oscar's party on Sunday at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills (not far from the hospital).

She's made no mention of the hospital visit on her social media pages.

At the Oscars soiree, Kendall showed off a whole lot of leg in a stunning high brow little black dress.