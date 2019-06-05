Since busting onto the music scene with "Tik Tok" in 2009, Kesha has been known for her signature blond locks, but the singer apparently felt that time was up on that look.

Mike Coppola / FilmMagic

Kesha, 32, recently debuted a new brunette hair color, one that nearly leaves her unrecognizable.

The singer first showed off her new look on Instagram earlier this week, telling her nearly 3 million followers to "check out my new hairs."

Afterward, she posted multiple images of her chocolate-colored waves.

Kesha's followers seemed to like the look, but many wondered if it was here to stay.

"I never thought I would see brunnetsha," one person wrote, playing off her name.

Many others are under the belief that the hair switch-up is for a music video.

Regardless, the majority of her followers fawned over her hair, saying they "love" the look and told her it was "gorgeous."

On Tuesday, for the first time publicly, Kesha took her new locks out for a night on the town, as she performed at The Paradise Club at the Times Square Edition for a Pride-themed party.

Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock

Welcome to the dark side, Kesha.