It was a family affair for Kevin Costner at the premiere of his newest movie on Thursday night.

The 64-year-old actor was joined by his wife, Christine Baumgartner, and their three children, Cayden, 12, Hayes, 10, Grace, 9, at the opening night of his "The Art of Racing in the Rain" film.

The movie, he said, is one that his kids can actually watch, unlike others.

"I think this movie translates to — but I think it can pass right through the eyes of children," he told Closer. "I think it's a generational watch. I think you can watch it with your grandparents … I could watch it with my grandchildren."

The Oscar winner, who also has four adult children from a previous marriage, said he'll eventually open up his entire film portfolio to his younger children.

"Actually all of my films I'm going to be comfortable with them watching, you know?" he said. "They're not ready for all of them and the ones that they are, they have their standing invite. The ones that they're not, they're going to have to get to 13 and then have to get to 21."

While Kevin and Christine protect their children from the spotlight, they don't shield them, as they've attended film openings in the past with their parents.

"Movies are magic, and they've always been magic to me," Kevin said last year. "You get to play heroes in the movies, but there's a moment in time where you're just a father and you get to go home."

"I have played two roles in my life, one I get paid to do, which is the movies," he said, "and the other one is being a father, for which I'll be rewarded my whole life."