Kevin Jonas is quite literally wearing his heart on his sleeve after getting a tattoo of his daughter's favorite stuffed animals.

On Tuesday, the musician posted a photo of a stuffed bunny and teddy bear tattooed on his arm holding hands -- adorably enough, the stuffed animals are his daughter's sidekicks... and now his, too.

"Newest piece to the collection thank you @drag_ink for making it come to life," he captioned the snap. "Love bringing reminders of my girls with me everywhere I go!"

Kevin later shared images of the actual stuffed animals on his Instagram Story.

Kevin and his wife Danielle Jonas share daughters Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2.

Danielle also got in on the inked action, taking to her Instagram Story to show off a small tattoo of a trail of stars on her hip.

New York City tattoo artist Dragon posted photo of the ink to his Instagram while thanking and praising the couple. He added, "see you again," implying that Kevin and Danielle aren't done getting tattoos from him.

Alena and Valentina have attended several shows during the Jonas Brother's Happiness Begins Tour. Danielle told E! News the tots love watching their dad and their uncles perform.

"Oh my gosh, they're so proud of them," Danielle said. "They'll be by the stage and they'll be waving to them and if they don't get a wave, they'll look at me and say, 'Why are they not waving?' I'll say, they're looking at a lot of people right now but they love you."

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

There were a time when Danielle truly thought her husband would never perform again, so she kept Jonas Brothers mementos for the girls.

"I had things saved, like pictures and videos and stuff like that to show them," she said. "But now that they can see it, it just feels so nice and to see that they're so proud of him."