Khloe Kardashian made a superfan's dream come true on Friday by attending prom with him in Glendale, California.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The mega fan, who goes by the name Narbeh Kardashian, posted several images with the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star from Hoover High School's prom.

"Took @khloekardashian as my date to prom... so many more photos to come. I'm feeling over the moon," he captioned several images, one of which shows Khloe holding a sign that says "Open Bar."

Narbeh quickly noted, "The sign is a joke! It's a high school prom there would never be an open bar."

Khloe commented on the post with several heart emojis.

Narbeh, who has 237,000 followers, also shared several videos with Khloe while en route to the high school dance.

"Guy, look how pretty my prom date is," he says in one video with Khloe.

"Tonight as so special to me," he captioned a video. "Took my baby @khloekardashian to prom with me."

Narbeh is no stranger to the Kardashian-Jenner family, as he regularly posts photos of them to his social media page. He even appears to chat with Khloe somewhat regularly on Instagram via direct message.