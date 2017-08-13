Khloé Kardashian's search for true love is over -- she's found the one for her.

The reality TV star has been dating NBA stud Tristan Thompson for a year, but she sees forever in their future.

BENS / AKM-GSI

"I'm in the best relationship I've ever been in and it doesn't take a ring for me to feel that way," she told the Daily Mail's You magazine. "I believe in marriage and I want to be married again one day but I don't have a time frame. Why do people think that marriage equates to happiness? There are a lot of people in unhealthy marriages."

Khloe met her beau on a blind date and were quickly joined at the hip. In February, it was reported that the two have even "talked marriage."

Instagram

Although she's had no shortage of high-profile romances, Khloe said this one is totally different.

"My boyfriend is very protective of me. Feeling loved and validated and secure is a huge thing. Tristan is protective of my entire family, which is beautiful. And I love that everything we do is as a union," she said. "When he speaks, it's 'us' and 'we,' and that's important because it shows that you're sharing life.

"The best thing is that we're able to communicate about anything, and I think a lot of relationships don't flourish because people are afraid to voice their opinion, not wanting to rock the boat."

Splash News

While the NBAer already has an 8-month-old son with ex-fiancé Jordan Craig, Khloe said they've spoken opening about have kids together.

"I definitely want a family, but I don't feel any pressure. Tristan is a great dad and he definitely wants more children, but we both feel that it will happen when the time is right," she said. "We're still in a new relationship and I love us having time together. Once you have kids you can't get back your non-kid years."

She added, "My sisters and I bother my mom all the time, so I know it's not, like, 'When they're 18, you don't worry about them again.' You worry about your children for the rest of your life. The concern I have is raising little human beings in a world that's filled with such hate and terror. That seems very scary."