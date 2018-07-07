Khloé Kardashian is an uproar over comments in a tweet that her daughter True is not "cute at all," calling the fan's post "disgusting."

The reality star mom was livid when she saw the mean tweet posted about her baby girl.

The tweet has been since deleted, but it read: "Is it just me or is @khloekardashian baby, True, not cute at all?" along with a smirking-face emoji.

Like any loving, protective mom would do, when she saw the tweet Khloé instantly pounced, writing, "What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child's appearance? What type of disgusting human being are you? It's pathetic that you are this miserable in your life."

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

She continued as fans tweeted out support: "I just don't get why people have that much energy to actually project all of this negativity," she wrote. "That takes a lot more energy than just being kind.

"She's a loser for that. No respect for people like that. People are entitled to their own opinions and feelings but why on earth would you tweet that and if you must why would you tag me?"

In more Kardashian news reported exclusively by The Sun, Khloé will show the world that sister Kim Kardashian West's distancing from baby daddy Tristan Thompson is finally coming to an end, as the family are all planning to attend True's stylish christening in Los Angeles.

Khloé and her family will all share in a lavish celebration for True and now Kim and Tristan are speaking again.

Reportedly an intervention went down in May, according to the Sun Online, which got them back on talking terms, after Khloé took back Tristan post cheating scandal.

The hard work has paid off as apparently, according to the news outlet, Kim recently cornered Tristan at Khloe's birthday, getting him to unblock her from his Instagram. The two's fallout began after the basketball star reportedly cheated on Kim's younger sister while she was pregnant with True.