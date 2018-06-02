Khloé Kardashian's brother-in-law Kanye West and sister Kim Kardashian West have a well-known public history with Taylor Swift --and fans now believe she's injecting herself into the drama.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star put a video up on Snapchat on Friday, where Swift's hit song "Delicate" is playing in the background.

"I just don't really have the motivation today to work out," she said in the video, adding a sigh. "Just not that into it today. What do you guys do when you need motivation to work out?"

Fans of both reality stars began commenting on Kardashian's music selection:

"If i were kim, i would be sooo embarassed that my own sister likes someone that i hate lol, in which shows how powerful taylor is," said one fan.

More fans chimed in to point out that Khloé had chosen the tune on purpose because Kanye had referenced the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal on his latest album, titled "Ye." Not two days after the famous pair welcomed their daughter True together, news of Thompson's infidelity broke.

"All these thots on Christian Mingle / That's what almost got Tristan single / If you don't ball like him or Kobe / Guarantee that bitch gon' leave you," Kanye rhymes in a song on the album.

Meanwhile, on her Reputation Stadium Tour in Glendale, Arizona, Swift told her fans that she was experiencing a difficult time "a couple of years ago," alluding to the feud she was embroiled in with Kim and Kanye.

"Someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on," she opened up to the record-breaking crowd at the University of Phoenix Stadium. "And then a lot of people called me a lot of names on social media, and I went through some really low times for a while because of it."

Back in July 2016, Kim labeled Taylor a "snake" and put up videos on her Snapchat of her during a private phone conversation between Swift and Kanye, talking about his song "Famous."

"Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me 'that [expletive]' in his song? It doesn't exist because it never happened. You don't get to control someone's emotional response to being called 'that [expletive]' in front of the entire world," Swift wrote on her Instagram after the incident.

Although Swift and Kanye were never overheard talking about the lyric in question "Why? I made that [expletive] famous," the item that Taylor said was what upset her, she received a deluge of fans calling her a liar.

"I went through some times when I didn't know if I was gonna get to do this anymore," Swift explained to her fans before starting "Long Live," a song from her Speak Now album. "I guess the snakes … I wanted to send a message to you guys that if someone uses name calling to bully you on social media and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn't have to defeat you. It can strengthen you instead."

Swift has since flipped the snake stigma, using it during the Reputation days, on stage, on merchandise, in promos and more.