Khloe Kardashian is taking flak from the ever-so-judgy online world for traveling to Japan while pregnant.

The reality TV star is eight months along, but she headed off to Tokyo with her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian for a girl's trip.

After touching down, the mom-to-be shared an image from what appeared to be her hotel room.

💋 from Tokyo A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 27, 2018 at 10:50pm PST

"💋 from Tokyo," she captioned the Instagram image. She also tweeted that she was jet lagged.

The online flood gates then opened up.

"Girl u took a big risk u are brave too be flying across the world being 8 months pregnant l'm surprise [sic] Tristan didn't put his foot down on this just saying," one person said.

Another asked, "Why would you fly 17 hours over an ocean at 8 months???"

"Not safe to travel that close to due date????" one person said on Instagram.

Others came to Khloe's defense.

"Each one of us is different. I'm sure khloe & her doctor have considered & have discussed all the different possibilities & scenarios about her pregnancy & child birth," one supporter said. "If her doctor gave her OK, then it's safe."

Another said, "Let the woman live! My G*d! It's like everyone's an OB/GYN these days. If you've been following Khloe's pregnancy journey you'd see that she and her doctors really do have it covered."

While Khloe has been mum on the gender of the child, multiple media outlets have confirmed that she and her beau, Tristan Thompson, are having a boy.