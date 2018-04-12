Khloe Kardashian is feeling benevolent.

Despite learning that Tristan Thompson had cheated on her with multiple women after his antics were captured on video, the pregnant and due-any-day-now reality TV star and denim designer has decided she'll allow him to be present in the delivery room when she gives birth to their daughter, an April 12 report from TMZ claims.

Sources tell TMZ that yes, Khloe, 33, is devastated by the infidelity revelations but feels it's important that Tristan, 27, be there to see his daughter's arrival. "We're told Khloe doesn't want her personal feelings to ruin one of the most important moments in a person's life... the birth of a child," TMZ writes.

She believes that the bond between father and child can be "cemented in the delivery room," TMZ adds, so is willing to have the NBA player -- who was booed at the Cleveland Cavaliers game on April 11 -- there despite his heartbreaking behavior.

TMZ previously reported that Khloe started having early contractions hours after the news broke that Tristan had spent time with strip club bartender Lani Blair over the April 7 weekend, when Lani was also photographed arriving at and leaving his New York City hotel, and after video surfaced from October 2017 showing Tristan kissing and being intimately groped by another women at a hookah bar near Washington D.C.

TMZ's report contradicts an X17 report from one day earlier that claims Khloe has banned Tristan from the delivery room and that her momager, Kris Jenner, is consulting with lawyers about Khloe gaining full custody of her daughter.

"Khloe is devastated and humiliated. She's trying to keep it together for the sake of the baby's health, but she's done with him. She has changed her birth plan and no longer will allow Tristan to be in the room when she gives birth," a source told X17. "Immediately after, she plans on leaving Cleveland and never returning."

X17 also reported that Khloe ordered her team to start moving her things out of the Ohio home she shares with Tristan.

"Kris has been working on coordinating a private jet with a medical staff to get Khloe and the baby safely from Cleveland to L.A.," an insider told X17. "She's also talking to their lawyers about Khloe filing for sole custody of the child. She's in absolute disbelief that Tristan has done this to her daughter, and now she's out for blood."

X17 has claimed that Khloe plans to give birth on Friday, April 13, via a scheduled C-section.

According to TMZ, Kris flew to Cleveland on Wednesday, April 11, to be by Khloe's side and sister Kim Kardashian West is also headed to Ohio to lend support.