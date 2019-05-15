Kieran Culkin and his wife, Jazz Charton, are expecting the "unexpected" -- They're starting a family.

Jazz announced the pregnancy news on Instagram after posting a picture of a sonogram and indicating that they weren't exactly planning to be parents.

"My favourite surprise so far," she wrote. "We had no idea how much we wanted this until it happened. We're excited/terrified/ecstatic/unprepared but we cannot wait to meet our little unexpected creation in September #theglobeswerefun #koalatummy."

It's the first child for the couple, who tied the knot in 2013.

Previously, the "Succession" star implied that he and his wife weren't necessarily interested in being parents.

"It just seems like a lot to take on. I suppose if she gets pregnant, that would be fine but it's really not on our horizon," he previously told Britain's iNews. "Not one of us [siblings] have started our own family. My mother is one of 11 kids and she had seven kids and she has no grandchildren, so think about that?"

Kieran has seven siblings, Christian, Dakota, Macaulay, Jennifer, Rory, Shane and Quinn. Dakota died following a car accident in 2008.

While Kieran and Jazz didn't necessary expect kids, they are parents to a cat named Django.

"My wife loves Django so much," he said. "She won't even travel because she doesn't want to leave him."