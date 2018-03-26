Khloe Kardashian shared that her older sister, Kim Kardashian West, is the most organized member of their family.

The reality TV star -- who calls herself "Khlo-C-D" -- ranked her sisters from most to least organized on her website.

"Kimberly definitely wins the title of most organized! Just the way she arranges her laptop's desktop and files gives me such inspiration. I'm not there yet. I need to be more tech organized," Khloe wrote.

The Good American founder said that Kourtney Kardashian is "hands-down the messiest" and Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner tie for second place.

"I just don't know who is better or worse, LOL," Khloe explained about her younger sisters.

Kim winning the title of most organized should come as no surprise. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star gained a reputation for her meticulous cleaning and previously owned a closet-cleaning business before she became a mega-celebrity.

A decade-old clip unearthed last year shows a young Kim talking about her cleanliness and listing her celebrity clientele.

"I go to my clients' homes and I help them clean out their closets, and we take whatever they don't want and we sell it for them on eBay," she says in the clip before listing some of her famous clients, including Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton, Brandy, Serena Williams, Cindy Crawford, Sugar Ray Leonard and his wife, Rob Lowe and his wife, and Kenny G and his wife.

As for her future goals, Kim said at the time that she wanted "to do some kind of show that shows my life and what I do and my closet stuff."

Talk about foreshadowing!