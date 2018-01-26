Kim Kardashian introduced her new KKW fragrances on Friday with a saucy photo posted to Instagram.

The reality TV queen posed in a bra and white shorts with a giant candy heart to promote her new Kimoji Heart fragrances. She also appeared nude with the heart covering her in a snap posted to her Instagram Stories.

The perfumes--labeled BFF, Ride or Die, and Bae--come in heart shaped bottles and cost $30 per bottle, according to a KKW Fragrance Instagram post.

Bae will be "A truly decadent scent offering a sparkling opening of juicy mandarin and mouth-watery kiwi leads you to a flirty floral heart comprised of jasmine Sambac and gardenia blossom...supported by ribbons of whipped, vanilla and velvet sandalwood," Kim wrote.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The new fragrances comes on the heels of Kim's KKW Beauty fragrance launch late last year.

The 2017 collection--which featured three gardenia-scented fragrances—sold out within six days and earned her over $10 million in one day, according to reports.

The Kimoji Heart collection will be released on February 1 at 12 p.m. PST.