Kim Kardashian announces new fragrances with risqué photoshoot
Kim Kardashian introduced her new KKW fragrances on Friday with a saucy photo posted to Instagram.
The reality TV queen posed in a bra and white shorts with a giant candy heart to promote her new Kimoji Heart fragrances. She also appeared nude with the heart covering her in a snap posted to her Instagram Stories.
The perfumes--labeled BFF, Ride or Die, and Bae--come in heart shaped bottles and cost $30 per bottle, according to a KKW Fragrance Instagram post.
Bae will be "A truly decadent scent offering a sparkling opening of juicy mandarin and mouth-watery kiwi leads you to a flirty floral heart comprised of jasmine Sambac and gardenia blossom...supported by ribbons of whipped, vanilla and velvet sandalwood," Kim wrote.
The new fragrances comes on the heels of Kim's KKW Beauty fragrance launch late last year.
The 2017 collection--which featured three gardenia-scented fragrances—sold out within six days and earned her over $10 million in one day, according to reports.
The Kimoji Heart collection will be released on February 1 at 12 p.m. PST.