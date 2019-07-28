Back in July, Kim Kardashian West revealed that she would change the name of her upcoming shapewear line, which was initially called Kimono -- which is also the name of a traditional japanese garment -- after critics accused the reality TV star of cultural appropriation.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

On July 26, Kim took to social media to give fans an update on the solutionwear line. Though she didn't share the brand's new name yet, she did reveal that nearly 2 million pieces had already been made and printed with the name Kimono on the back.

Kim then explained in a video posted on Twitter why she she's not comfortable with scrapping so many pieces and revealed examples of the options she and her team are exploring for replacing the labels on the existing garments.

"Progress report on shapewear," Kim begins. "So, because I wanted everything to be really seamless and feel really good, we printed everything inside all of the garments. So now I have to come up with a solution and not be wasteful because we have printed almost 2 million garments so far with the Kimono name."

She then presents the four options they've looked at so far. The first shows a big black block printed atop the old brand name, which is still partially visible. "I don't like that. That's like, too big," Kim says.

The second shows a failed attempt to scrub off the printing. "Trying to take it off just looks messy," she laments, "and we can't figure that out."

The third option she debates shows a cloth rectangle in the same skin-tone hue as the shapewear piece sewn over the logo. "We have an option of like, a big square over it," Kim says, "[but] I don't like that."

The fourth idea has a much smaller piece of skin-colored fabric sewn over the logo. "I do like this one, [it's] really tiny," Kim notes. "That does look like a nice tag."

With that, she signs off. "I just want you guys to have a little progress report and know that I'm working really hard to figure out how to not be wasteful and change the name at the same time," she says.