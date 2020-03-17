You can see a lot of odd things in the Los Angeles area, but a lobster walking around the streets? That's a new one.

On Monday afternoon, Kim Kardashian posted a video to her Twitter that seemed to show a live lobster in the middle of the road.

"Just confused how a lobster is walking on my street in Calabasas!" she tweeted along the video that showed the crustacean flexing. "What is happening?!?!?!"

For the record, lobster fishing isn't exactly a booming industry in California, as it's more of an east coast thing. Many of Kim's followers claimed the sea creature was a crawfish, not a lobster.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP via Getty Images

Nonetheless, shortly after Kim's land encounter, a Twitter account under the handle @CalabasasLobster suddenly appeared and quickly amassed thousands of followers.

"Wtf I think I just passed Kim K's house," the "lobster" wrote on Twitter. It later added that it would "bite Kanye" if it got a thousand likes.

The handle, which now has nearly 3,000 followers, even began responding to Kim's fans, some of whom questioned its lobster-hood.

"Y'all are quick to assume my species. Maybe I look like a 'crawfish', but I am a proud LOBSTER," it wrote.

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for UCLA

In a direct response to Kim, the lobster noted that the reality TV star shouldn't be confused by its presence in Calabasas, but rather the other way around.

"Confused as to why you're walking on MY street," @CalabasasLobster replied to Kim, later adding, "I have the right to be here just as much as you, Kim."

Lobster beef, it's a thing.