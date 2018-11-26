Kim Kardashian West said it herself: "This is pretty crazy!"

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

At the end of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the reality TV star and husband Kanye West boarded a privately hired 747 airplane for a long-haul flight -- and Kim was so blown away by the aircraft that she gave fans a tour on her Instagram Story in the early-morning hours of Nov. 26.

"No big deal, just taking a private 747," Kim jokes as she and Kanye approach the enormous blue-and-white plane. "This is how he does it now -- only 747s! Private! I've never even heard of this, but whatever."

(Maybe Kanye got the idea from pal Donald Trump? The president's plane, Air Force One, is also a Boeing 747.)

@kimkardashian / Instagram

Once onboard, Kim began exploring the aircraft, starting with the master bedroom. "So you know, just our room for the long flight. Pretty insane," she noted as she continued to walk around. "So this is what a private 747 is like you guys. I've never been on one before so I'm like... Oh my God, there's bedrooms everywhere," she aded as she discovered doors to more private rooms decorated in soft hues.

Upon stumbling upon what appeared to be a cozy living room lined with comfy couches, Kim declared, "No big deal, just, like, a chill room -- this is, like, endless!" (Site Blackaphillyated captured Kim's Instagram Story videos and shared them on Twitter.)

Kim also revealed that she and Kanye brought their trainer, Melissa Alcantara, with them on their trip, though Kim didn't share their final destination. "We actually brought our trainer on the flight since it's so long so we can work out here," she explained. She then showed Melissa, who'd brought weights and a portable gym with her, before posting clips of Melissa and herself doing lunges in one of the plane's many hallways.

"But wait there's more!" Kim declares as she gets to a stairwell. "It's a double-decker [plane]," she explains before showing off the aircraft's "cute" dining room. "You guys, this is insane!"