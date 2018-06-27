Kim Kardashian West is an even savvier businesswoman than many might have realized!

According to a new report from The Blast, the reality TV star and beauty mogul negotiated an extra, unique business deal when she and husband Kanye West sold their extensively renovated home in Los Angeles's Bel Air neighborhood to Ukrainian entrepreneur and philanthropist Marina Acton -- who also has dreams of launching a singing career -- in 2017 for a jaw-dropping $17.8 million in an off-market deal.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

The Blast writes that "as part of the actual contact for the deal sale, Kim agreed to promote Marina's budding career on her own social media and even hung out with her in public and at industry events."

The Blast further reports that the deal they negotiated called for Kim to make public appearances with Marina including at the release party for Marina's single "Fantasize." ("Hot felon" model Jeremy Meeks starred alongside Marina in the song's video.) Kim was also seen going to dinner with Marina at popular restaurant Craig's in West Hollywood, a known paparazzi hangout, and spending time with her at the Kardashians' Dash store.

Sources familiar with the deal tell The Blast, which has called it "a genius business move on Kim's part," that this appears to be "the first real estate deal in history that incorporated social media and music promotion as a caveat."

Marina is also believed to have paid much more for the incredible Bel Air property -- which she's now selling for $18 million just seven months later because she's pregnant and wants a bigger place with a guest house so her parents can move in -- than it's actually worth all because of the home's connection to the world-famous Kardashians.

SplashNews.com

Kim and Kanye bought the 9,000-square-foot property featuring six bedrooms and eight bathrooms for $9 million in 2013 when it had the appearance of a Tuscan villa. They spent two years and millions of dollars completely renovating it turning it, into a modern and minimalist home before they moved in for a few years.

Kim and Kanye now live with their three children inside an extensively renovated Hidden Hills, California, compound that Kris Jenner recently confirmed is worth $60 million.