Where did the time go! Kim Kardashian West publicly wished her son, Saint, a happy 3rd birthday on Instagram on Wednesday.

The reality TV star shared an image of the toddler lounging in an oversized chair while wearing sandals and a White Sox t-shirt.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite boy Sainty Joon," she wrote of her cornrow-wearing son. "I must have done something really special to deserve having you as my son. I love you to the galaxy and back."

Steven Ferdman / WireImage,

Saint, of course, is the second of the three children she has with Kanye West, as they share North, 5, and Chicago, 11 months.

Over the past weekend, Saint was honored during joint Tarzan-themed birthday party with his cousin Reign Disick, who will turn 4 years old on Dec. 14.

"Welcome to Tarzan's jungle," Kourtney Kardashian, Reign's mom, wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing an image of the party.

Kim gave a tour of the set up on her Instagram stories, which included tree lined hallways leading to a themed over-the-top desserts table.

Guests also received safari hats.