Kim Kardashian shares adorable photo of son Saint on 3rd birthday
Where did the time go! Kim Kardashian West publicly wished her son, Saint, a happy 3rd birthday on Instagram on Wednesday.
The reality TV star shared an image of the toddler lounging in an oversized chair while wearing sandals and a White Sox t-shirt.
"Happy Birthday to my favorite boy Sainty Joon," she wrote of her cornrow-wearing son. "I must have done something really special to deserve having you as my son. I love you to the galaxy and back."
Saint, of course, is the second of the three children she has with Kanye West, as they share North, 5, and Chicago, 11 months.
Over the past weekend, Saint was honored during joint Tarzan-themed birthday party with his cousin Reign Disick, who will turn 4 years old on Dec. 14.
"Welcome to Tarzan's jungle," Kourtney Kardashian, Reign's mom, wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing an image of the party.
Kim gave a tour of the set up on her Instagram stories, which included tree lined hallways leading to a themed over-the-top desserts table.
Guests also received safari hats.
