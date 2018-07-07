She met with Trump and now Kim Kardashian has reportedly been meeting face-to-face with multiple prisoners to talk about what it's like being incarcerated, as well as their worries about returning to the outside world.

Sources close to TMZ, say that Kim showed up to the California Institution for Women in Corona, California, Friday afternoon - bodyguards in tow - to take a tour of the prison grounds and living areas.

The reality TV star then met with 15 women to paint a better picture of what their daily lives are like while being locked up. As well as their thoughts about it, their hopes and dreams mixed with plans and anxieties upon release.

TMZ is reporting that Kardashian was at the prison for hours, and that the trip is part of her mission to build a better program to aid these women in readjusting to life once they're released.

Alice Marie Johnson was released last month, having served 21 years for a drug offense, after Kim met with Trump, who granted the grandmother clemency.